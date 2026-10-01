Eurozone manufacturing hits 52.9, best month in over 4 years
Business
eurozone factories just had their best month in over four years, with the manufacturing index rising to 52.9 in September 2026.
Demand for machines and equipment took off, and exports got a solid boost too.
The Netherlands led the charge, but Germany, Italy, France, and Spain also saw steady gains.
Eurozone orders lift confidence, costs climb
New orders came in fast, giving factories a real confidence lift, especially in the Netherlands, which recorded the strongest expansion, followed by Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.
But there's a catch: costs for materials and factory goods are climbing quickly.
With consumer inflation expected to hit 3.6%, all eyes are now on the European Central Bank as markets price in possible rate hikes to keep things balanced.