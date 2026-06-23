EV maker Lucid cuts 18% of workforce

Workforce reduction

Lucid's aggressive restructuring in 2026

The latest announcement marks the second major workforce reduction Lucid has made this year. In February, the company cut around 12% of its US workforce in a bid for profitability. Together, the two cuts in 2026 have reduced Lucid's headcount by nearly 30% in a single year. This aggressive restructuring is unusual even by standards of an EV sector that has been broadly contracting since the post-pandemic boom receded.