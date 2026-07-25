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Home / News / Business News / Rivian sues US government, seeks refund of Trump-era tariffs
Rivian sues US government, seeks refund of Trump-era tariffs
Rivian has filed the lawsuit in the US Court of International Trade

Rivian sues US government, seeks refund of Trump-era tariffs

By Akash Pandey
Jul 25, 2026
07:14 pm
What's the story

American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian has filed a lawsuit against the US government, demanding a "full refund" of tariffs paid under President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" taxes. The tariffs were imposed through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Supreme Court later ruled these taxes unconstitutional. The case, filed Thursday in the US Court of International Trade, names the US government, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and its commissioner Rodney Scott as defendants.

Refund claim

Rivian seeks court declaration on tariffs

Rivian is pursuing a refund for tariffs it paid, which its CFO Claire McDonough previously estimated to be in the "tens of millions of dollars."

The company's complaint highlights that importers are not automatically entitled to refunds despite the Supreme Court ruling.

Rivian is asking the court to declare the tariffs "contrary to law," issue a refund with interest, and cover legal fees.

Tariff refunds

CBP processing refunds but no comment on Rivian's lawsuit

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that "over $121 billion in both 'potential and certified refunds have been accepted for processing'" related to the tariffs.

However, CBP did not comment specifically on Rivian's lawsuit.

The Cato Institute recently reported that $71 billion of these refunds had been paid out.

The institute also wrote that the $71 billion figure 'suggests that frictions built into' the process have created 'obstacles for importers seeking refunds.'

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Business challenges

Trade restrictions impact Rivian's operations and vehicle costs

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe expected the cost of each vehicle to rise by "a couple of thousand dollars," later reduced to "low hundreds of dollars" by the end of 2025.

In a recent regulatory filing, Rivian noted trade restrictions affected its ability to source raw materials and components.

These challenges come as the company focuses on scaling production and launching its first mass-market SUV, the R2.

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