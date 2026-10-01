Eventions opens ₹38.12cr IPO, NSE SME listing by Oct 8

Shares are priced between ₹112 and ₹118 each. The funds raised will help Eventions boost its working capital, pay off some debt, and support its subsidiary.

As managing director Ravi Rajak puts it, this move will strengthen its financial foundation, support its working capital needs, and help it further build its capabilities.

Eventions' total income and profit after tax have grown steadily over FY24 to FY26, so this IPO is its next big leap forward.