8th Pay Commission to be implemented soon: Everything we know

The 8th Pay Commission has sparked a lot of interest among Indian government employees and pensioners. The major points of contention are its implementation date, arrears, proposed amendments, as well as changes in pension structures and salaries. The commission's Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025 with an expected report submission period of 18 months. However, there is still no clarity on whether the revised pay structure will be implemented from January 1 or later.

Historical precedent Historical trends on pay commission report submission and implementation Past trends indicate that arrears are usually granted retrospectively. For example, the 6th Pay Commission submitted its report in March 2008, but benefits were made effective from January 1, 2006. The timelines of earlier commissions show that implementation takes time; the 7th Pay Commission took almost 2.5 years from formation to rollout while the sixth took about two years, and the fifth nearly 3.5 years.

Union demands Employee unions demand fitment factor of 3.0 to 3.25 The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded broader reforms beyond salary revisions. These include restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). They also want pensions revised regularly, with a lowered commutation restoration period from 15 years to 10-12 years. Employee bodies have suggested a fitment factor of 3.0 to 3.25, considering rising inflation and recent economic developments which could greatly impact the new pay structure.

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