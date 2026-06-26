Ex-Meta employee sues company over bid to silence her

Company statement

Response from Meta and Wynn-Williams's UK editor

In response to the lawsuit, Meta said, "This former employee is trying to use the legal process to sell books, which an arbitrator already ruled broke the agreement she signed with the company when she accepted a large financial settlement years ago." Mike Harpley, nonfiction publisher at Macmillan and Wynn-Williams's UK editor, criticized Meta for its actions. He said they have enforced their legal order against her with a "chilling campaign of surveillance."