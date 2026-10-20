Ex-OpenAI executive Bob McGrew builds $1.5 billion Arda for factories
Business
Bob McGrew, who used to be an executive at OpenAI, has been quietly building Arda, a startup already valued at $1.5 billion.
Arda is building AI tools to help factories adapt faster and switch up their production lines without all the usual manual hassle.
Anduril adopts Arda assistant
Arda's AI assistant is already being put to work by military tech company Anduril, showing it can actually speed things up and cut down on human labor.
Backed by Altimeter's Apoorv Agrawal, Arda is eyeing the massive $3 trillion US manufacturing market and plans to add robotics to boost automation and help bring more factory jobs back home.