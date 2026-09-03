Ex-RCFL chief Devang Mody granted bail in ₹4,097cr fraud case

Devang Mody, who once led Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), is out on bail after being arrested for a massive ₹4,097 crore bank fraud.

The Mumbai CBI court said the accusations against him were broad and that the investigation was already wrapped up, with a charge sheet filed.

Mody's arrest was tied to loans he allegedly approved between 2017 and 2018 that didn't follow RBI rules.