Ex-Reliance executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala denied bail in ₹11,000cr money-laundering case

Jhunjhunwala's defense argued that his "deteriorating medical condition" in jail warranted bail.

However, the court said he failed to prove that his health couldn't be managed with existing custodial medical infrastructure, including referral hospitals.

The former Reliance Capital vice-chairman was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 15 this year, along with ex-Reliance Capital CFO Amit Bapna.