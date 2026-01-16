LOADING...
Hyundai hires Tesla's robotics chief to boost AI, automation efforts
Milan Kovac left Tesla in June last year

By Akash Pandey
Jan 16, 2026
05:53 pm
What's the story

Hyundai Motor Group has appointed Milan Kovac, a former Tesla vice president and expert in autonomous driving and robotics, as an advisor. He will also serve as an outside director at Boston Dynamics Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group. The appointment comes after Boston Dynamics revealed its next-generation humanoid robot Atlas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week.

Career highlights

Role in Tesla's robotics and AI projects

Kovac joined Tesla in 2016 from image-sensor developer SoftKinetic. He was instrumental in developing the company's Autopilot driver-assistance system and headed engineering for its humanoid robot Optimus. From 2019 to 2022, he led the development of Tesla's second-generation Autopilot, which used custom chips and vision-based tech, setting a global benchmark in the auto industry.

Career progression

Kovac's promotion and future plans

Kovac was promoted to vice president in 2024 after leading factory pilot operations for Optimus. He announced his plans to leave Tesla in June 2025. Hyundai Motor Group has made several high-profile appointments this month, including Park Minwoo, a former Tesla and NVIDIA engineer who will head its Advanced Vehicle Platform division and mobility software unit 42dot.

