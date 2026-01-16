Milan Kovac left Tesla in June last year

Hyundai hires Tesla's robotics chief to boost AI, automation efforts

By Akash Pandey 05:53 pm Jan 16, 202605:53 pm

What's the story

Hyundai Motor Group has appointed Milan Kovac, a former Tesla vice president and expert in autonomous driving and robotics, as an advisor. He will also serve as an outside director at Boston Dynamics Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group. The appointment comes after Boston Dynamics revealed its next-generation humanoid robot Atlas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week.