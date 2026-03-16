Ex-YC founder to join Elon Musk's xAI
Business
Aman Gottumukkala, already co-founder of the AI coding startup Firebender, has announced he will be joining Elon Musk's xAI team.
Firebender, which he built through Y Combinator, helps companies automate code for Android apps at a huge scale.
Aman's impressive resume
He'll be working on advanced coding AI at xAI, teaming up with SpaceX-linked projects.
Before this, Aman interned at Google, Instagram, Twitch, and Microsoft and even published research on cryptography.
Not bad for someone who's still early in his career.