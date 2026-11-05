Expedia CEO Ariane Gorin says AI not yet changing bookings
Business
Expedia's CEO Ariane Gorin says AI hasn't really changed how people book their trips, at least not yet.
She told CNBC that while tools like Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots are cool for planning and getting inspired, Gorin hasn't seen it change the way they're actually doing booking.
Customer service complexities make it difficult for AI to fully replace travel services.
Expedia forecasts $3.69-$3.75B for Q4 2026
Expedia is working with all of the agents, hoping to stay visible as tech evolves, but Gorin admits it hasn't shifted booking trends so far.
Meanwhile, the company forecast revenue for the final three months of 2026 (Q4 2026): $3.69-$3.75 billion, blaming things like global tensions and US elections, even though bookings and revenue were up last quarter.