Experts say Apple Intel chip deal will not dislodge TSMC
Business
The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple and Intel reached a preliminary agreement to make some of its chips, but TSMC is still staying as Apple's main chip supplier.
Even with this new move, experts say Apple cannot really swap out TSMC for its core products like iPhones and Macs because of TSMC's technology advantage and reliable production.
Liu Pei-chen calls Intel deal backup
TSMC's advanced chip technology powers Apple's A-series and M-series chips, the brains behind iPhones and Macs.
Liu Pei-chen from Taiwan Institute of Economic Research points out that rivals like Intel and Samsung cannot match TSMC in efficiency or reliability.
She says the Intel deal is more about backup options than replacing TSMC, since their partnership is just too strong to drop.