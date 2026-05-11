Experts say Apple Intel chip deal will not dislodge TSMC Business May 11, 2026

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple and Intel reached a preliminary agreement to make some of its chips, but TSMC is still staying as Apple's main chip supplier.

Even with this new move, experts say Apple cannot really swap out TSMC for its core products like iPhones and Macs because of TSMC's technology advantage and reliable production.