Explained: Why HDFC Bank's shares fell sharply this week
HDFC Bank's shares took a nosedive this week, dropping up to 9% in a day and hitting an intraday low this week.
HDFC Bank's intraday fall erased about ₹1 lakh crore from HDFC Bank's market value.
HDFC Bank's fall drags down Nifty Bank index
When a major bank like HDFC stumbles, the shockwaves hit the whole market.
Its large weights in benchmark indices, about 19.7% of the Nifty Bank index and about 11.83% of the Nifty50, helped transmit the fall to the broader market, contributing to a weak March for the Nifty Bank index.
Sudden chairman's resignation rattles investors, raises trust concerns
The sudden resignation of HDFC Bank's chairman over ethical concerns spooked investors and sparked worries about how banks are run.
Even though profits were strong last quarter, trust issues led to panic selling, reminding everyone how much leadership matters when it comes to market stability.