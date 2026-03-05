Explainer: RBI's free-AI framework for ethical AI in finance

FREE-AI applies to banks, NBFCs, payment operators—basically all major financial institutions. There are 26 recommendations grouped under six main pillars. RBI wants everyone to roll these out step-by-step, with timelines and action owners attached, so there's time to learn and adapt along the way.

Recommendations for better data handling and oversight

The framework recommends banks have clear AI policies and better data handling.

It also calls for stronger oversight—think board-level checks, bias audits, and making sure AI decisions can be explained (not just "because the algorithm said so").

The goal is safer lending, onboarding, and risk management without leaving consumers in the dark or at risk from tech gone wrong.