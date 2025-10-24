Explainer: Why gold prices are skyrocketing globally

Gold is having a moment because people want stability when things get unpredictable. In India, festive season demand has pushed premiums to a 10-year high—even with supply tight and smuggling on the rise. Basically, gold is still the go-to when the world feels shaky.

Geopolitical tensions and gold

Trade tensions are heating up with the US ending trade negotiations with Canada and possibly restricting exports to China.

Sanctions on Russia are making oil pricier, which only adds to gold's appeal. Plus, expectations of two more US Fed rate cuts this year are giving gold extra support.

Everyone's watching for US inflation data and the upcoming US-China summit to see what happens next.