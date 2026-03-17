Explainer: Why health insurance premiums are rising in India

Health insurance just got a lot pricier in India: recently, premiums have risen sharply, with many policyholders reporting steep increases. A nationwide survey found many policyholders reported premium increases over the past three years (some reporting rises of 50%-200%). Family-floater premiums have also risen for many policyholders, according to consumer reports.

Insurers cite rising medical costs as main reason Rising medical costs are the main culprit. With more cases of heart disease and cancer, plus pricey new drugs and limited health care infrastructure, insurers say their costs are going up.

Even though companies make higher profits on individual policies, policyholders are not seeing any price breaks.

How employers are helping employees cope To help employees cope, many companies now offer flexible benefits so you can tweak your coverage.

There is also a bigger focus on telehealth, mental health support, wellness programs, and preventive care to keep long-term costs down.