Explainer: Why India's bond yield is rising sharply

India's 10-year bond yield just logged its biggest weekly jump in 15 weeks, jumping to 6.74%, the sharpest weekly climb in months. The main culprit? Surging oil prices, thanks to fresh geopolitical drama and supply hiccups. This means borrowing money just got pricier for both the government and companies, which could put some pressure on the stock market and slow down economic growth.

The rupee's worst fall in over 4 years This isn't just finance jargon: it hits closer to home than you'd think. The rupee has slipped past ₹93 per US dollar and posted its worst single-day fall in more than four years, making imports costlier (think fuel or gadgets).

Experts at Goldman Sachs are flagging India as especially sensitive to these oil shocks among Asian economies.

Qatar LNG facility attacked, pushing up Brent crude prices A big part of the problem is a reported attack on Qatar's massive LNG facility: this spot alone handles one-fifth of global supply.

As a result, Brent crude surged as high as $120 a barrel on Thursday and was last around $110 a barrel this week.

Global bond yields are rising too; for example, UK yields haven't been this high since 2008.