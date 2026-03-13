Explainer: Why rupee's fall, oil prices are worrying India

Inflation is already rising in India

Prices for everyday things, especially food and anything imported, are climbing.

Retail inflation reached 3.21% in February (up from January), with food costs leading the way.

If oil stays expensive, gasoline, diesel, and even gadgets could get pricier.

Inflation is currently within the RBI's 2-6% target range, though global energy shocks have raised uncertainty about whether it will remain so.