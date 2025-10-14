Explainer: Why silver is shining bright, hits record high

Globally, silver now trades around $53.45 an ounce. In India, strong demand comes from both industry and people looking for a safe investment. Recent US-China trade tensions and the government shutdown in the US are adding to the volatility.

What should investors do?

Silver is hot right now but more volatile than gold.

Experts suggest newbies start small to ride out price swings, while current holders might want to sit tight as supply issues could push prices even higher—but expect some ups and downs along the way.