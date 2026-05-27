Exponent Energy co-founder Sanjay Jagannath steps down for personal reasons

Exponent valuation hits $150 million to $180 million

Exponent's valuation has jumped to $150 million to $180 million from $90 million in 2024, and they've raised more than $60 million so far, with plans to bring in another $22 million to $28 million.

Backers include Eight Roads Ventures and TDK Ventures.

Co-founder Vinayak called this leadership change a chance for fresh ideas to help the company grow.