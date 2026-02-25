Extreme weather could cost global sports industry $500B by 2030 Business Feb 25, 2026

A new report says climate change could hit the global sports industry hard, with extreme weather possibly causing over $500 billion in losses by 2030.

Outdoor sports—where most of the big money comes from—are especially at risk from things like heatwaves and floods.

Tony Simpson from Oliver Wyman points out that while sports can bring people together, the industry now has to step up and tackle these environmental challenges.