India's GDP to grow at 7-7.2% in FY27, says EY

The optimistic outlook comes on the back of an improvement in industrial activity.

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth hit a 23-month high of 7.3% in June 2026.

This pushed average industrial growth in Q1 FY27 to 5.7%, the highest in eight quarters.

Manufacturing output also rose by 7.8%, with electrical equipment, motor vehicles, textiles, and food products being major contributors to this growth.