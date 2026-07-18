FAA restores Boeing self certification for 737 MAX and 787
Business
Boeing just got the green light from the FAA to start self-certifying its 737 MAX and 787 planes again, starting next week.
This follows months of joint safety checks after Boeing lost these rights, first in 2019, when software flaws led to two deadly crashes with the MAX, and then in 2022 over ongoing quality problems with the 787.
FAA lets Boeing boost MAX output
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said this is a major milestone for Boeing, saying they have worked closely to improve safety processes.
The FAA is also letting Boeing ramp up production of the MAX from 38 to as many as 47 planes a month this summer.
Inspectors will still be on site but will now focus more on spotting early signs of production issues before they become big problems.