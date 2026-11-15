FAA to audit India's aviation safety November 16 to 20

India currently holds the top Category 1 safety rating from the FAA, which lets Air India run direct flights to the US.

This status is a big deal for keeping those routes open and supporting India's fast-growing airline industry.

Quick history: India was downgraded in 2014 due to oversight issues, but bounced back in 2015 after tightening things up.

Holding on to that top spot helps keep Indian skies (and international travel) running smoothly.