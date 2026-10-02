FAA to hold safety review over Boeing 737 MAX software
What's the story
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a safety review on Friday over a software issue affecting Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft. The problem could increase pilot workload during go-arounds, a maneuver where pilots abort landing attempts and climb back into the sky. The review is crucial as it may affect the certification of the delayed 737 MAX 10 model.
Review process
FAA convenes Corrective Action Review Board
The FAA is convening a Corrective Action Review Board to examine the software issue.
However, airline officials have told Reuters that they don't expect this board will find any safety concerns with the matter.
This comes after US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he doesn't see any safety issues arising from this software problem and sees no reason to ground the entire 737 MAX fleet over it.
Company actions
Boeing notifies operators, considers additional pilot training
In response to the software issue, Boeing has already notified operators and is working on a permanent fix.
The company is also considering additional pilot training as part of its response strategy.
On Wednesday, Duffy likened the problem to a smartphone update, saying that "hasn't been flagged for us as a safety issue."
Certification delay
FAA delays certification of 737 MAX 10 model
The FAA has delayed the certification of the 737 MAX 10 model until its analysis is complete.
If the board clears the plane, officials say it could be certified later this month.
The outcome of the current review could determine whether the issue affects the certification of the 737 MAX 10.