Factories shift to alternative fuels as LPG crisis deepens

Big names like Epack Durable has shifted about 30% of its LPG-dependent operations to alternatives, and CEO Ajay DD Singhania says they're ready to do more if needed. Godrej is experimenting with other fuels, but admits they only have two days' worth of supply at a time. Haier switched to electric brazing and reports no hiccups so far.

Broader impact and government intervention

It's not just factories feeling the pinch: auto parts firms are losing workers as canteens shut down, some restaurants are trimming menus, and Gujarat has announced a 50% reduction in gas supply for certain industrial uses, which may reduce operations at affected factories.

The government has stepped in by invoking the Essential Commodities Act and telling refineries to squeeze out as much LPG as possible from every batch.