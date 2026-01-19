FaiBLE Media launches AI storytelling platform: Here's what's new
FaiBLE Media, a fresh Silicon Valley startup, announced its launch and unveiled an AI storytelling initiative.
Co-founded by Sharad Devarajan (Graphic India) and Oscar-winner Dr. Mark Sagar (of King Kong and Avatar fame), the project made its debut in mid-January 2026.
The company is based in Palo Alto with production teams in India.
How does it work?
FaiBLE's platform uses AI to create interactive stories.
With features like "The AlphaFold of Storytelling," which is aimed at identifying patterns in emotional narratives (inspired by protein folding science), and "Quantum Stories," where you can jump between different storylines and characters, it aims to make every story feel unique but still coherent.
Who's behind this—and who's it for?
The team mixes AI pros, storytellers, and techies—Sagar previously led the Baby X virtual beings project, while Devarajan teaches AI at Columbia Business School.
FaiBLE is focusing on audiences in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America—so expect global stories with a tech twist.