Fairfax Financial likely to merge CSB Bank with IDBI Bank
Business
Big changes could be coming to Indian banking: Fairfax is likely to merge CSB Bank with IDBI Bank after the government decided to sell most of its IDBI stake to Fairfax Financial.
Since Fairfax already owns a big chunk of CSB, this move would help it follow RBI rules that don't allow one group to own two banks.
Combined ₹300000cr loans and ₹370000cr deposits
If it happens, the merger would blend CSB's strong gold loan business and southern branch network with IDBI's growing focus on retail banking.
Together, they'd have a massive ₹3 trillion loan book and ₹3.7 trillion in deposits, giving them more muscle in the market and making things simpler for Fairfax too.