FAITH Conclave 2025: $3tn tourism vision for India by 2047

FAITH to send recommendations to PM office

The event spotlighted tourism as a key part of India's global strategy, with Dr. S. Jaishankar highlighting its role alongside trade and tech.

Big ideas included a ₹20,000 crore global marketing push, simpler GST rules for tourism businesses, better sanitation, and new themed travel circuits.

FAITH plans to send these recommendations straight to the prime minister to help turn this vision into reality—with everyone from government to local communities joining in.