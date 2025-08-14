Next Article
Noel Tata joins Tata Sons board as Venu Srinivasan returns
Noel Tata, half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, is now on the board of directors at Tata Sons after shareholders gave the green light at this year's AGM.
This follows his recent start as Chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024.
The meeting also brought back Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agrawal, and welcomed Anita Marangoly George (Prosperete co-founder) as an independent director.
In other news, Tata Sons just declared a record dividend
Tata Sons just upped its dividend to ₹64,900 per share—almost double last year's—resulting in a hefty ₹2,622.91 crore payout that benefits both Tata Trusts and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
While revenue dipped this year compared to last due to a previous one-time gain, the company is now debt-free with over ₹7,100 crore in net cash by March 2025.