Noel Tata joins Tata Sons board as Venu Srinivasan returns Business Aug 14, 2025

Noel Tata, half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, is now on the board of directors at Tata Sons after shareholders gave the green light at this year's AGM.

This follows his recent start as Chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024.

The meeting also brought back Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agrawal, and welcomed Anita Marangoly George (Prosperete co-founder) as an independent director.