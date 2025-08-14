Glenmark's Q1 profit plunges 86% as margins slip

Sales in India grew by nearly 4%, and North America saw an almost 9% jump thanks to new injectables and partnerships. But Europe's revenue dropped by 4%, and emerging markets barely budged.

Pipeline drugs could help Glenmark bounce back

Despite the tough quarter, Glenmark is pushing ahead: its nasal spray Ryaltris now sells in over 45 countries (with more launches coming), its acne drug Winlevi just got UK approval, and its new cancer drug QiNHAYO could debut in FY26.

The company's keeping its eyes on global growth even as profits wobble.