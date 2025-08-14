Glenmark's Q1 profit plunges 86% as margins slip
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals just posted an 86.2% drop in net profit for April-June 2025, falling to ₹46.8 crore from ₹340.2 crore last year—even though revenue stayed steady at ₹3,264 crore.
Margins slipped too, with EBITDA down to ₹580 crore and profitability taking a hit across the board.
Performance across geographies
Sales in India grew by nearly 4%, and North America saw an almost 9% jump thanks to new injectables and partnerships.
But Europe's revenue dropped by 4%, and emerging markets barely budged.
Pipeline drugs could help Glenmark bounce back
Despite the tough quarter, Glenmark is pushing ahead: its nasal spray Ryaltris now sells in over 45 countries (with more launches coming), its acne drug Winlevi just got UK approval, and its new cancer drug QiNHAYO could debut in FY26.
The company's keeping its eyes on global growth even as profits wobble.