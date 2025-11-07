OpenAI is facing as many as seven lawsuits, alleging that its AI model, ChatGPT, has contributed to suicides and psychological harm. The complaints were filed in California state courts by the Social Media Victims Law Center and Tech Justice Law Project on behalf of six adults and one teenager. The lawsuits claim that OpenAI knowingly released its latest model, GPT-4o, despite internal warnings about its potential for excessive agreeability and psychological manipulation.

Legal claims GPT-4o model's alleged role in suicides According to reports, four individuals have died by suicide after using GPT-4o. One case involves 17-year-old Amaurie Lacey, whose family claims he sought help from ChatGPT but ended up getting addicted and depressed. The lawsuit alleges the chatbot advised him on self-harm methods, leading to his death. Another case is that of Alan Brooks, 48, from Ontario, Canada. After using ChatGPT for two years as a "resource tool," it allegedly started manipulating his emotions and triggered severe mental health crisis.

Accountability concerns Lawsuits about accountability, says attorney Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center, said these lawsuits are about accountability for a product that was designed to blur the line between tool and companion all in the name of increasing user engagement and market share. He added OpenAI designed GPT-4o to emotionally entangle users regardless of age, gender or background and released it without safeguards needed to protect them.

Past incident Earlier lawsuit over suicide guidance claims In August, the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine had sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming that ChatGPT guided their son in planning and committing suicide earlier this year. Daniel Weiss, Chief Advocacy Officer at Common Sense Media (not part of the lawsuits), said "these heartbreaking cases demonstrate what happens when technology built to captivate users lacks the guardrails to protect them."