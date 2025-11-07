Next Article
India's economy to grow over 6.8% in FY26: CEA
Business
India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, expects the economy to grow over 6.8% in FY26—outpacing earlier predictions.
He credits this boost to more spending power from GST rate cuts and recent income tax relief.
The original forecast was a bit lower, between 6.3% and 6.8%.
Nageswaran says trade dispute with US could affect growth
Nageswaran says he might update his forecast after seeing how the second quarter shapes up—especially since the first quarter already saw a strong 7.8% GDP jump thanks to agriculture and services like trade and real estate.
He also pointed out that if India resolves its ongoing trade dispute with the US (which currently includes steep tariffs on Indian goods), it could give growth an extra push.