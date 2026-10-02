FAO: Food price index reaches 136.0, highest since November 2022

Sugar prices soared to an 18-month high, and wheat got pricier too, mainly because of climate worries and shipping issues.

According to FAO's Chief Economist Maximo Torero, these disruptions are putting pressure on energy, transport, and key food commodities.

Still, there's a silver lining: the FAO expects global cereal production in 2026 to be nearly the biggest ever, which would be the second-largest harvest on record.