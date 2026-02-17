Fathom introduces AI model verification framework, India as key focus
Business
Fathom, a big name in AI, just announced plans to ramp up in India.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, co-founder Andrew Freedman revealed a new system where independent groups can check and certify AI models for safety—kind of like giving them an official "trust badge."
Gold standard seal for trusted AI models
If an AI model gets certified under this framework, it earns a "gold standard" seal and can send out trust signals—basically proof it's safer and more reliable. This could help people know which tech to actually trust.
Freedman sees India as key for making these ideas real across industries, moving from theory to practical use.
With the global verification market expected to hit $500 billion, this move puts India at the center of building trustworthy AI.