FCI to borrow ₹50,000 cr for 3-month grain procurement

Unsecured loan tender opens May 22

The loan tender opens May 22 and runs till August 31. These loans are unsecured (so no government guarantee) and FCI will take out money in parts as needed.

On the wheat front: FCI and state agencies have together procured nearly 23 million metric tons directly from farmers this season at minimum support price (MSP), with Punjab and Madhya Pradesh leading the pack.

The target for this year is about 34.5 million metric tons, so there is still a way to go!