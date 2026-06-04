FDA approves Aurobindo Pharma's tofacitinib 5 mg and 10 mg

Aurobindo Pharma reaches 586 ANDA approvals

The US market for these tablets is pretty big, about $494 million for the 12 months ending April 2026.

With this approval, Aurobindo now has 586 ANDA approvals from the FDA, including 561 final approvals and 25 tentative approvals.

Plus, it has just opened TheraNym near Hyderabad for biologics manufacturing, with MSD as its anchor customer.

Its shares rose nearly 2% on June 4 after all this news.