FDA approves Wockhardt antibiotic Zaynich for complicated urinary tract infections

Zaynich offers $9B US market opportunity

Zaynich has an estimated market opportunity of about $9 billion and targets a real need: more than 600,000 cUTI hospitalizations happen every year in the US

With more than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections causing more than 35,000 deaths annually, this approval feels like a big deal.

Wockhardt expects US market exclusivity until around 2038. The drug's development started back in 2011 but hit delays during clinical trials because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mahesh Patel from Wockhardt called the approval "It is a big achievement for Wockhardt," against superbugs.