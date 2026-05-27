FDA grants priority review to Zydus Lifesciences's saroglitazar for PBC
Business
Zydus Lifesciences just got some big news: its new drug, saroglitazar, is getting a priority review from the US Food and Drug Administration.
This means the agency sees real potential for helping adults with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
If all goes well, we'll know the final decision by November 27, 2026.
Saroglitazar shows promise, Zydus profits rise
Saroglitazar could be a game-changer for people who don't respond to current PBC treatments or can't tolerate them at all.
On top of that, Zydus reported strong financials: profits and revenue are up, especially in India, thanks to growth in chronic and specialty medicines like oncology and nephrology.