FDA suspends Swiggy Instamart and Amazon Kandivli licenses over hygiene
Business
Swiggy's Instamart store and Amazon's Kandivli warehouse just got their licenses suspended after the FDA found some pretty gross hygiene issues: think a live rat, cockroaches, flies, and a not-so-clean washroom right next to the storage area.
FDA suspends 12 licenses, seizes ₹1.38Cr
This isn't just about Swiggy and Amazon: the FDA checked 64 places in total and ended up suspending 12 licenses (including Suleiman Usman Mithaiwala for similar problems).
They handed out 36 improvement notices, filed criminal cases against stores selling banned stuff like gutkha, seized stock worth ₹1,38,74,043, and arrested 15 people.
Both Swiggy and Amazon haven't commented yet.