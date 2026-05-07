FDs over stocks? Where Vijay parks his nearly ₹650cr fortune

Actor Vijay , who recently won big in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is now eyeing the chief minister's chair. His party emerged as the single largest one, winning 108 seats but fell short of a majority by 10 seats in the 234-member assembly. As political developments unfold, let's take a look at Vijay's financial portfolio including assets, investments and properties.

Asset distribution His total declared assets worth over ₹648 crore Vijay's total declared assets are worth over ₹648 crore, with movable assets worth ₹426 crore and immovable ones worth ₹222 crore. His wealth is mainly in high-value bank deposits, with over ₹330 crore in savings accounts across several private and public banks including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. He also has four fixed deposits ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹40 crore in different banks.

Investment details Equity investments and real estate portfolio Vijay also has equity investments worth ₹19 lakh in Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd, with minor stakes in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd. His total equity holding is less than 1% of his net worth. Vijay owns 10 houses across Tamil Nadu, valued at over ₹117 crore. He also has four commercial buildings worth ₹82 crore, non-agricultural land worth ₹22 crore, and agricultural land worth ₹20 lakh.

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