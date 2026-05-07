FDs over stocks? Where Vijay parks his nearly ₹650cr fortune
What's the story
Actor Vijay, who recently won big in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is now eyeing the chief minister's chair. His party emerged as the single largest one, winning 108 seats but fell short of a majority by 10 seats in the 234-member assembly. As political developments unfold, let's take a look at Vijay's financial portfolio including assets, investments and properties.
Asset distribution
His total declared assets worth over ₹648 crore
Vijay's total declared assets are worth over ₹648 crore, with movable assets worth ₹426 crore and immovable ones worth ₹222 crore. His wealth is mainly in high-value bank deposits, with over ₹330 crore in savings accounts across several private and public banks including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. He also has four fixed deposits ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹40 crore in different banks.
Investment details
Equity investments and real estate portfolio
Vijay also has equity investments worth ₹19 lakh in Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd, with minor stakes in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd. His total equity holding is less than 1% of his net worth. Vijay owns 10 houses across Tamil Nadu, valued at over ₹117 crore. He also has four commercial buildings worth ₹82 crore, non-agricultural land worth ₹22 crore, and agricultural land worth ₹20 lakh.
Asset details
Luxury cars and annual income details
Apart from real estate, Vijay's assets include gold jewelry worth ₹5 crore and silver jewelry worth ₹4 lakh. He also has a fleet of luxury cars worth over ₹13.5 crore. His collection includes a 2020 BMW 530, a 2024 Toyota Lexus 350, a 2014 Toyota Vellfire TN worth over ₹1.6 crore, a 2024 BMW i7 worth over ₹2 crore, and more. His annual income has been steadily increasing mainly from films, bank deposits interest and property rents.