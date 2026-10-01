Feasibility study completed for India-Saudi 2,100-km $9bn undersea power cable
Business
The feasibility study for the India-Saudi project has been completed for a 2,100-kilometer undersea power cable project, set to cost $9 billion.
It's part of India's "One Sun One World One Grid" plan, aiming to connect countries and make energy sharing easier.
India-Saudi cable 3 gigawatts capacity
This is among the first cross-border power projects involving India to advance to this level. The cable will carry 3 gigawatts of electricity between the two nations.
The project follows recent investment and energy deals between India and Saudi Arabia, showing how serious both countries are about working together on clean energy.
The feasibility study has been completed, even though costs have jumped from $5 billion to $9 billion along the way.