India's labour-intensive exports miss $60 billion

India's minimum wage is about 50% higher than in countries like China and Vietnam, which makes it tough for industries here to compete globally.

Because of these rules and uncompetitive overtime pay, India loses around $60 billion in annual export shortfalls for labour-intensive industries and nearly 90% of its workforce stays in informal jobs.

The FED suggests changes like more flexible wage talks and wage subsidies could help open up better opportunities.