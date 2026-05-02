Federal Reserve reconsiders rate cuts and may raise rates

Energy price surge risks Fed hikes

Ongoing trouble in the Middle East, like the Strait of Hormuz being closed, has pushed energy prices higher, making inflation harder to control.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said rate hikes might be needed if these disruptions stick around.

Plus, with Kevin Warsh set to become the new Fed chair after Senate confirmation, all eyes are on their next meeting roughly a month after Powell's term ends on May 15, 2026 (i.e., mid-June 2026), where big decisions about future rates are expected.