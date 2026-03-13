FedEx is supercharging its operations with AI
FedEx is gearing up for a major tech upgrade: By 2028, FedEx expects to have AI integrated into more than half of its core operational workflows.
The idea is to team up smart AI agents with human employees for smoother, faster deliveries.
Vishal Talwar, the company's chief digital and information officer, is leading the charge to make sure this shift happens safely and efficiently.
New cloud platform and AI education for employees
To pull this off, FedEx is replacing old systems with a modern cloud-first platform and merging all its data sources (expected to wrap up by 2027).
FedEx's Atlas platform already supports more than 200 AI use cases across the supply chain, commercial teams and enterprise functions.
Plus, there is a new AI education program for all 300,000 employees, so everyone can work better with these new digital coworkers.
This move lines up with CEO Raj Subramaniam's vision of making digital smarts a key part of FedEx's growth, aiming for $93.5 billion in revenue by fiscal 2026.