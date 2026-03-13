FedEx is supercharging its operations with AI

New cloud platform and AI education for employees

To pull this off, FedEx is replacing old systems with a modern cloud-first platform and merging all its data sources (expected to wrap up by 2027).

FedEx's Atlas platform already supports more than 200 AI use cases across the supply chain, commercial teams and enterprise functions.

Plus, there is a new AI education program for all 300,000 employees, so everyone can work better with these new digital coworkers.

This move lines up with CEO Raj Subramaniam's vision of making digital smarts a key part of FedEx's growth, aiming for $93.5 billion in revenue by fiscal 2026.