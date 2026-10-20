Ferrari opens Chennai and Ahmedabad dealerships, expands to 5 cities
Business
Ferrari is stepping up its game in India, opening new dealerships in Chennai and Ahmedabad, and expanding its presence to five cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
The move was announced at Ferrari's first-ever exhibition here, where CEO Benedetto Vigna shared how much the brand values its growing Indian fan base.
Ferrari ready to pass import savings
With a European Union-India trade deal likely to slash luxury car import duties from 110% to just 10%, Francesco Bianchi, president, Ferrari Far and Middle East, says they're ready to pass those savings on.
That could mean more Ferraris hitting Indian roads.