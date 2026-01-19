Fertilizer association pushes for tax cuts in Budget 2026
The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) is urging the government to rationalize or exempt/reduce basic customs duty on key raw materials and inputs like ammonia and phosphoric acid in the upcoming Budget.
They're also asking for relief from certain taxes and fixes to GST rules that are making things complicated for fertilizer makers.
Why should you care?
Cheaper, more accessible fertilizers mean more affordable food and better soil health.
FAI says predictable subsidies and restored R&D incentives will help boost local production, support farmers, and keep India moving toward self-reliance.
As FAI Director General Suresh Kumar Chaudhari puts it, the association has called for "predictable subsidy frameworks, rational taxation, and timely policy interventions."