Fervo Energy to go public seeking $1.3B, $6.5B valuation

Fervo's Cape Station targets $3,000/kW

Fervo's IPO follows X-energy's recent splashy debut, as both companies ride the wave of demand from tech giants building AI data centers (which need tons of electricity).

Fervo's new Cape Station project aims to cut power costs by more than half (from $7,000 down to $3,000 per kilowatt), making geothermal energy way more competitive with natural gas.

If you want in, look for its ticker "FRVO" on Nasdaq soon.