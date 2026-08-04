FICCI Deloitte report forecasts India private consumption $1.9tn by 2030
Business
India's private consumption is expected to soar to $1.9 trillion by 2030, thanks to rising incomes, more people moving to cities, and a big push toward digital life.
This was highlighted in a fresh FICCI and Deloitte report launched at the MASSMERIZE 2026 event.
Report details India's digital leap
The report spotlights India's digital leap, with over 1 billion internet subscribers and 228 billion UPI transactions worth $3.6 trillion last year.
Consumers are now choosing health, quality, and eco-friendly options.
Plus, new "Smart Standards" are set to be introduced, while AI and robotics are planned to modernize testing infrastructure, improve accuracy, and reduce testing costs for MSMEs.